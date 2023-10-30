Respiratory Care awareness seminar conclude at KMU Institute of Health Sciences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Respiratory Care Week was celebrated with a dynamic and enlightening seminar at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Health Sciences on Monday.

A large number of professionals and experts in the field of respiratory therapy, people from various health fields, experts from Khyber Medical University and Shifa International Hospital and students participated in the ceremony.

The participants served as a platform to create awareness about the importance of respiratory care and the emerging role of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

A comprehensive program was presented which was highly appreciated by the participants. In the ceremony, the president of the National Association of Respiratory Therapists Ehtsham, certified respiratory therapists Khateeb ur Rehman, Aleem, Khawaja Mohsin, Ureej, and Muhammad Bilal discussed the future of therapy and career counseling in detail in their speeches. The participants were also introduced to the world of oxygen therapy, the importance of patient healthcare and the important role of artificial intelligence.

Expressing his views, Dr. Ziaur Rahman said, “Respiratory Care Week is not only a time to celebrate the achievements of our profession but also a moment of education and inspiration.

It highlights depth and breadth. We are on the brink of an exciting era in healthcare, with AI poised to transform the way we deliver care".

In addition to informational sessions, the seminar provided a practical demonstration of basic life support, exposing participants to essential life-saving skills.

This practical segment led by respiratory therapists highlighted the importance of quick and effective responses in emergency situations.

At the end of the seminar, Sheikh Atif Mahmood Director of KMU-IHS Islamabad, highly appreciated the efforts of all the organizers and all the speakers. He also emphasized the need to introduce AI in regular classrooms and introduced the audience to the concept of E-classrooms.

Finally, certificates of appreciation were distributed among the organizers for their tireless efforts in making the event a success. All speakers were also awarded honorary shields in recognition of their valuable services in the field of respiratory therapy.

