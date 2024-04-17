- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that the response received by the prime minister at
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that the response received by the prime minister at
international level was a new milestone in the country's foreign policy.
Addressing a press conference after the Federal Cabinet meeting, the minister said that it was a good omen that Pakistan - a strategically located nuclear state - was in news for good reasons especially on the economic front.
He said that the news about improvement in Pakistan's economy from international institutions and journals was encouraging.
Bloomsberg, the United Nations Development Programme and the Asian Development Bank had predicted growth and development of Pakistan's economy, he added.
The minister said the stock exchange had witnessed a historic bullish trend which was the proof of restoration of investors' confidence.
He assured that the impact of improvement in the economy would reach the masses soon.
Atta Tarar said that friendly countries were now valuing their relations with Pakistan which was an achievement.
"The positive news about the economy is due to the hard work of prime minister and his cabinet members," he added.
The minister said that the international community knew that Shehbaz Sharif who was a hard working leader, had always delivered.
He said that the PM's visit to Saudi Arabia was very successful and as a result of it, a high-level Saudi delegation had come to Pakistan.
The delegation led by the Saudi Foreign Minister discussed investments in minerals, tourism and other sectors, he added.
He said that during the cabinet meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the prime minister's visit to Saudi Arabia and progress on investment related matters.
He disclosed that a delegation from the private sector of Saudi Arabia would also visit Pakistan soon and hold meetings with the private
sector for collaboration in various fields.
Both Pakistan and Saudi governments would facilitate that visit which would help boost the national economy and create job opportunities, he added.
The minister said that the cabinet discussed the wheat crop situation. It was informed that a bumper wheat crop yield was expected in the country.
He said that letters were being written to all four provinces regarding increasing the target of wheat procurement so that the farmers could get a better reward of their hard work.
The step would not only benefit the farmers but would also give a boost to the rural economy, he added.
He said that delegations from more friendly countries would also visit Pakistan soon.
He said on Eid-ul-Fitr, the prime minister received congratulatory messages from various world leaders.
During the exchanges, he said, concerns were expressed over the situation in Gaza with calls for an immediate solution to the crisis.
About the opposition's public meeting in Balochistan, he said it was a flopped show. Camera techniques were used to show the participants which proved that there were not many people in the rally.
He pointed out that the top leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was issuing statements contradicting one another's stance.
He said that Barrister Gohar's statements were contradicted by Sher Azal Marwat and vice versa. Similarly Umar Ayub's statements were
contracted by some other leader which was a proof of an internal rift within the party ranks.
How those who could not create unity among the party ranks, could form an alliance with other parties, he remarked.
He said that good developments on the economic front and good response at international level was a breath of fresh air for the country.
" The opposition does not have any agenda. We invite them to support us for the sake of the country's development and revival of the
economy."
He said that the PTI leaders were in jails due to corruption cases and instead of trying to politicise issues, they should focus on their defence in the courts of law.
"The PTI cannot create unity in its ranks," the minister remarked.
Replying to the questions of media persons, Atta Tarar said that no discussion took place on the Faizabad sit-in reports in the Federal Cabinet.
He reiterated the government’s resolve to have friendly and cordial relations with all the countries that was crucial for economic stability which would ultimately benefit the masses.
To a query, he said the media created too much hype over conviction of the May 9 perpetrators by a court in Gujranwala. The conviction was handed
over by the court to the convicts while following the due process of law.
He said trials of those who defiled martyrs’ monuments and attacked state institutions should be completed in accordance with the law.
To another query, he said the economic stability had defused the propaganda against the state institutions on social media.
He urged the media to refrain from speculation and publish or air every news after verification.
The tourism sector would attract the foreign direct investment in the coming days, he said while responding to another query.
As regards Pakistan-Saudi Arabia bilateral ties, he said that both the brotherly countries enjoyed historical and longstanding relations, which were destined to flourish.
He said the foreign direct investment would pour into the country in the coming days that would ultimately create job opportunities and reduce poverty.
International financial institutions, he added, were forecasting economic stability in Pakistan, which was a good sign.
He said oil prices increased in the international market due to the conflict in the Middle East that also had an impact on Pakistan.
The government was fully focused on economic stability which would ultimately provide relief to the masses, he added.
He said maintaining food security was the responsibility of the Federal Government and efforts were underway in that regard.
The Federation and the provincial governments had exemplary coordination and cooperation, he said in response to another query.
The minister said that the Federal Cabinet had accorded approval to the Public Private Partnership Framework which would enable the private sector to work with public departments.
APP/mhn-nvd
