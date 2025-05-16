Open Menu

Two Arrested In Human Smuggling And Visa Fraud

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 10:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday apprehended two suspects involved in visa fraud and human trafficking.

According to FIA officials,the arrested suspects,identified as Muzaffar Ali and Asif Ali were allegedly involved in preparing fake documents to facilitate the illegal transfer of citizens abroad.

The apprehended suspects allegedly took Rs.19 million from a citizen sending him abroad for employment.

Despite receiving hefty sums,the accused failed to send the citizens abroad and subsequently went into hiding.

Both suspects were taken into custody while investigations was underway .

