Two Arrested In Human Smuggling And Visa Fraud
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 10:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday apprehended two suspects involved in visa fraud and human trafficking.
According to FIA officials,the arrested suspects,identified as Muzaffar Ali and Asif Ali were allegedly involved in preparing fake documents to facilitate the illegal transfer of citizens abroad.
The apprehended suspects allegedly took Rs.19 million from a citizen sending him abroad for employment.
Despite receiving hefty sums,the accused failed to send the citizens abroad and subsequently went into hiding.
Both suspects were taken into custody while investigations was underway .
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested in human smuggling and visa fraud3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets US Acting Ambassador Natalie Baker3 minutes ago
-
President visits family of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed for condolence23 minutes ago
-
Govt's hajj package offers maximum comfort at affordable price: DG says53 minutes ago
-
Dawn breaks on Youm-e-Tashakur with 21-gun salute in Lahore53 minutes ago
-
Laborers struggle under scorching sun as heatwave grips south Punjab1 hour ago
-
3.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Quetta, surrounding areas1 hour ago
-
Posters featuring Pakistani flag, J-10C fighter jet appear in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi thanks nation, praises Armed Forces for victory against Indian aggression2 hours ago
-
PM pays tributes to martyrs of Marka-e-Haq10 hours ago
-
Institution of Engineers Saudi Arabia Center Hosts Successful Seminar10 hours ago
-
No compromise on sovereignty of Pakistan: President11 hours ago