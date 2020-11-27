Riphah Academy of Research and Education (RARE) of Riphah International University organized 3rd International Online Symposium on" Digital Teaching and Assessment; Challenges for Students" on November 27, 2020

The theme of the symposium was "Impact of digital transformation on student`s wellbeing in COVID era", a press release .

The speakers from various countries including Canada, Australia, UAE, America, Malaysia, Turkey, Philippines, Keyna and Pakistan addressed the participants of the online symposium.

Speakers shared their hands-on experience with the participants regarding facing hurdles and difficulties due to COVID-19 and highlighted, how we can positively utilize the situation in enhancing knowledge. Over 350 participants from across the globe attended the symposium.

The Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad welcomed the speakers and participants of the symposium while Director RARE/ORIC Prof. Dr. Raheela Yasmeen thanked the speakers and participants.