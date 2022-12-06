Rising Smog: LHC seeks notification for 3-day schools closure in week

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 09:18 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought a notification from the Punjab government for three-day closure of schools in a week amid rising smog, by December 7.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others seeking directions for controlling air pollution and smog in the province.

During the proceedings, the court expressed serious concern on rising smog in the province and questioned what steps had been taken to eliminate smog in the light of previous court direction.

A provincial law officer submitted that a draft had been prepared for notifying three-day closure of schools in a week and it would be issued today.

At this, the court directed the law officer to submit the notification by December 7.

A counsel on behalf of Punjab Environment Protection Department submitted a proposed draft for amendment in the rules to check the rising smog.

The court remarked that such amendments should be made in the rules which ensure strict action against industries and brick kilns causing smog. The court also ordered for obtaining the services of national and international experts for curbing smog.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till December 7 and sought a notification for three-day closure of schools in a week.

