River Indus still in low flood: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) were flowing normal except Indus river at Kotri Barrage which continues to flow in low flood stage with rising trend, According to daily FFC report issued on Wednesday, the present combined live storage of the country's major reservoirs is 13.547 MAF (i.e. 99.50% of the total live storage of 13.614 MAF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) were flowing normal except Indus river at Kotri Barrage which continues to flow in low flood stage with rising trend, According to daily FFC report issued on Wednesday, the present combined live storage of the country's major reservoirs is 13.547 MAF (i.e. 99.50% of the total live storage of 13.614 MAF).

Tarbela Reservoir continues to maintain its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 28th August, whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1241.30 feet (i.e. just 0.70 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).

Trough of shallow Westerly Wave earlier reported over Northeastern Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of Pakistan.

Weak Seasonal Low over Northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas bringing in weak moist currents from Arabian Sea into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, has predicted isolated thunderstorm/ rain over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Lahore, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur & Multan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara & Peshawar Divisions), Sindh and Northeastern Balochistan besides upper catchments of Rivers Indus & Jhelum during the next 24 hours.

No prominent rainfall event has been reported by FFD, in the country during the past 24 hours.