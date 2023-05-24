UrduPoint.com

Road Carpeting From Chase Up Store Near Nipa To Sindbad Amusement Park Completed: Administrator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Road carpeting from Chase Up Store near Nipa to Sindbad Amusement Park completed: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman Wednesday said a total of about 100,000 square feet carpeting of road had been completed from Chase Up Store near Nipa to Sindbad Amusement Park in District East Gulshan Iqbal Zone, which will provide convenience to the citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman Wednesday said a total of about 100,000 square feet carpeting of road had been completed from Chase Up Store near Nipa to Sindbad Amusement Park in District East Gulshan Iqbal Zone, which will provide convenience to the citizens.

He said this while inspecting the road construction work near Nipa in Gulshan Iqbal Block 10, said a statement.

It is an ADP scheme consisting of carpeting that aims to improve the road infrastructure of Karachi and provide transportation facilities.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman inspected the various parts of the road and gave instructions to the officers.

He said that this road was in a dilapidated state for a long time and due to potholes, it was difficult for traffic to pass through here, so KMC carried out leveling and carpeting of this road.

The entire stretch of road up to Aziz Bhatti Park has been repaired using heavy machinery and manpower, he said.

He said that KMC is working to improve the roads in different districts, paying particular attention to the areas where the traffic pressure is high and the traffic passing through there due to broken roads is facing difficulties.

He said that special instructions have been issued to the KMC Technical Services Department that the construction, repair and maintenance of roads should be completed as soon as possible on a priority basis. The works included in the annual development projects should be completed in time, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Road Traffic Gulshan From

Recent Stories

Aim of celebrating Pakistan Martyrs' Day to pay ho ..

Aim of celebrating Pakistan Martyrs' Day to pay homage to martyrs: Balochistan g ..

1 minute ago
 KP Apex Committee takes decisions to prevent viole ..

KP Apex Committee takes decisions to prevent violent incidents

1 minute ago
 Currently no intention to conduct CSS examination ..

Currently no intention to conduct CSS examination in Urdu: Minister for Parliame ..

3 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of plea ag ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of plea against arrest of Jamal Ansari

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Unsuccessfully Tried to Attack Ship of Rus ..

Ukraine Unsuccessfully Tried to Attack Ship of Russian Black Sea Fleet - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 Two Ukrainian Sabotage Groups Suppressed in Kharki ..

Two Ukrainian Sabotage Groups Suppressed in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Min ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.