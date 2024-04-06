Road Safety Theme Park Inaugurated
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Additional IG Motorway Police Ali Ahmed Sabir Kiani on Saturday inaugurated the Motorway M-3 Road Safety Theme park here.
Zonal Commander DIG Syed Farid Ali and Sector Commander Atif Chaudhry were also present.
Ali Ahmed Sabir Kiani said that the purpose of the theme park is to increase road safety awareness among the public. Providing safe travel is the Primary responsibility of the Motorway Police, he added
The Additional IG distributed rewards among officers who apprehended suspects.
DIG Syed Farid Ali briefed the Additional IG. The Additional IG also held a meeting with sector commanders and beat commanders on operational matters.
Recent Stories
LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM chairs LDA meeting to review development projects9 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in road accident9 minutes ago
-
PQAMC announces dividend of Rs 1.7635 per unit19 minutes ago
-
Naib Subedar Khalid embraced martyrdom amid KKH landslide clearance operation19 minutes ago
-
DC stresses shopkeepers to sell edible commodities at fixed rates19 minutes ago
-
ADC checks price of items at respective shops in Tank19 minutes ago
-
Classical Urdu poet Jigar Muradabadi remembered19 minutes ago
-
Larkana police arrest two wanted criminals19 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing resources to address problems of educational institutions: MPA Zarak29 minutes ago
-
Minister gives away cheques of financial assistance to Christians, Hindus29 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed in N Waziristan Operation29 minutes ago
-
Gang busted: 7 arrested, 24 stolen bikes recovered in DIKhan59 minutes ago