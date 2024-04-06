Road Safety Theme Park inaugurated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Additional IG Motorway Police Ali Ahmed Sabir Kiani on Saturday inaugurated the Motorway M-3 Road Safety Theme park here.

Zonal Commander DIG Syed Farid Ali and Sector Commander Atif Chaudhry were also present.

Ali Ahmed Sabir Kiani said that the purpose of the theme park is to increase road safety awareness among the public. Providing safe travel is the Primary responsibility of the Motorway Police, he added

The Additional IG distributed rewards among officers who apprehended suspects.

DIG Syed Farid Ali briefed the Additional IG. The Additional IG also held a meeting with sector commanders and beat commanders on operational matters.