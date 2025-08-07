Open Menu

Robber Arrested After Encounter

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Robber arrested after encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a notorious criminal

after a shootout near Saleh Mahay, in the premises of DHA police

station.

A police team was on a routine patrol near Fath-e-Wali Bridge when

two suspects on a motorcycle approached from Syedan Wala Bypass.

The police signaled them to stop, but they opened fire and tried to flee.

After the exchange of fire, one suspect identified as Muhammad Rizwan

was found injured, believed to be hit by his own accomplice’s fire. His

his accomplice managed to escape.

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle and a 30-bore pistol from the

injured outlaw. The injured was shifted to Nishtar hospital for medical treatment.

Police conducted a search operation to arrest the fleeing outlaw.

