Robber Arrested After Encounter
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a notorious criminal
after a shootout near Saleh Mahay, in the premises of DHA police
station.
A police team was on a routine patrol near Fath-e-Wali Bridge when
two suspects on a motorcycle approached from Syedan Wala Bypass.
The police signaled them to stop, but they opened fire and tried to flee.
After the exchange of fire, one suspect identified as Muhammad Rizwan
was found injured, believed to be hit by his own accomplice’s fire. His
his accomplice managed to escape.
The police recovered a stolen motorcycle and a 30-bore pistol from the
injured outlaw. The injured was shifted to Nishtar hospital for medical treatment.
Police conducted a search operation to arrest the fleeing outlaw.
