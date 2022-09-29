UrduPoint.com

Role Of 'Numberdari System' Important In Agriculture: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Role of 'Numberdari system' important in agriculture: Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Thursday administered the took to newly elected office bearers of Punjab Numberdar Association

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Thursday administered the took to newly elected office bearers of Punjab Numberdar Association.

According to official sources here, the minister also laid foundation stone of the office of the Numberdar Association.

He said that problems of 'Numberdaran' would be solved on priority basis.

He further said that the role of 'Numberdari' was vital in agriculture and added that Numberdars should play their role in boosting agriculture production so that losses caused by flash floods could be overcome.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that modern application was being made to stabilize the Numberdari system.

More Stories From Pakistan

