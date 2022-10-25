Round table discussion on Pakistan-US relations held

The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), organized a Round Table Discussion here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), organized a Round Table Discussion here on Tuesday.

The theme of the discussion was "Pakistan-US Relations: Building a Sustainable Partnership." The round table discussion was moderated by Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry Director General ISSI, said a press release.

The guest speaker at the event was Donald Blome, US Ambassador to Pakistan. Other participants included, Javed Jabbar, former senator and Federal minister, Ambassador Tariq Osman Hyder former diplomat, Ambassador Shafqat Kakakhel, Member Chairman SDPI BoG, Mohammad Mudassir Tipu, Additional Secretary Americas, MoFA, Dr.

Nazir Mehmood, Dr.Tariq Banuri, former chairman, HEC, Naima Ansari, President, Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Amna Malik President CoPAIR, and Ambassador Masood Khalid.

Multiple areas of mutual interest and collaboration came under discussion including education, health assistance, climate change, economic partnership, regional connectivity and bilateral relations.