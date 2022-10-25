UrduPoint.com

Round Table Discussion On Pakistan-US Relations Held

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Round table discussion on Pakistan-US relations held

The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), organized a Round Table Discussion here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), organized a Round Table Discussion here on Tuesday.

The theme of the discussion was "Pakistan-US Relations: Building a Sustainable Partnership." The round table discussion was moderated by Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry Director General ISSI, said a press release.

The guest speaker at the event was Donald Blome, US Ambassador to Pakistan. Other participants included, Javed Jabbar, former senator and Federal minister, Ambassador Tariq Osman Hyder former diplomat, Ambassador Shafqat Kakakhel, Member Chairman SDPI BoG, Mohammad Mudassir Tipu, Additional Secretary Americas, MoFA, Dr.

Nazir Mehmood, Dr.Tariq Banuri, former chairman, HEC, Naima Ansari, President, Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Amna Malik President CoPAIR, and Ambassador Masood Khalid.

Multiple areas of mutual interest and collaboration came under discussion including education, health assistance, climate change, economic partnership, regional connectivity and bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Chamber Women HEC Commerce Event Industry

Recent Stories

Russia Includes More EU Officials to Travel Ban Li ..

Russia Includes More EU Officials to Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner asks eradication of polio is national ..

Commissioner asks eradication of polio is national responsibility

4 minutes ago
 Quarter of Britons Believe Sunak Understands Probl ..

Quarter of Britons Believe Sunak Understands Problems of Ordinary Citizens - Pol ..

4 minutes ago
 Cricket: Australia v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Cricket: Australia v Sri Lanka scoreboard

4 minutes ago
 Protests Against Migration to Take Place in Austri ..

Protests Against Migration to Take Place in Austria on Wednesday - Reports

7 minutes ago
 EU Extraordinary Meeting on Energy to Take Place o ..

EU Extraordinary Meeting on Energy to Take Place on November 24 - Czech Minister

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.