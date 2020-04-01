RPO for effective implementation of section 144

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Waseem Ahmad Khan Wednesday issued order to effectively implement section 144 across the division.

The police department from all four districts were instructed to make close down all shops, malls and markets at 5'o clock afternoon from today until further order, besides avoiding public gathering anywhere at streets and bazaars.

Followers of Tableegi Jamat and delegations arriving from other districts or provinces would not be allowed to make entry in any of the district of Multan division.

Waseem Ahmad Khan asked police department to hold effective drive against coronavirus pandemic along with members of parliament at their concerned jurisdiction.

Premises of police stations must be vacated from prisoners except some indispensable reason, he added.