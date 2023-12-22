(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Nasir Mehmood Satti along with District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Friday pinned badge of Superintendent of Police (SP) rank to newly promoted police officer Arshad Mehmood.

The RPO congratulated the promoted officer on his promotion and wished him all the best in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said the promoted officer achieved this position with hard work and ability, adding, the departmental promotions and higher ranks actually reflected additional responsibilities.

He advised newly promoted SP Arshad Mehmood to carry out his official duties with full spirit and devotion for the protection of the life and property of the citizens.

“This promotion is a pride not only for you but for your entire family,” the RPO said.

APP/akt