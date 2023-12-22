Open Menu

RPO Pins SP Rank's Badge To Newly Promoted Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM

RPO pins SP rank's badge to newly promoted officer

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Nasir Mehmood Satti along with District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Friday pinned badge of Superintendent of Police (SP) rank to newly promoted police officer Arshad Mehmood.

The RPO congratulated the promoted officer on his promotion and wished him all the best in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said the promoted officer achieved this position with hard work and ability, adding, the departmental promotions and higher ranks actually reflected additional responsibilities.

He advised newly promoted SP Arshad Mehmood to carry out his official duties with full spirit and devotion for the protection of the life and property of the citizens.

“This promotion is a pride not only for you but for your entire family,” the RPO said.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Police Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Arshad Mehmood Family All Best

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wick ..

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test

31 minutes ago
 Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day ..

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day one of the practice match agai ..

36 minutes ago
 Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY I ..

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone S ..

40 minutes ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher ca ..

SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

50 minutes ago
 Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

3 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

4 hours ago
Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

7 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

16 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

16 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan