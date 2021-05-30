UrduPoint.com
Rs. 106 Million Zoo Inaugurated In Mirpur AJK

Sun 30th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

Rs. 106 million Zoo inaugurated in Mirpur AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) : May 30 (APP):In the wake of an integrated ongoing plan to promote tourism in scenic State of Azad Jammu Kashmir, the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan inaugurated newly-established Rs. 105 million modern zoo at Khari in lake Mirpur district set up over 170 kanal of land.

He also inaugurated a 180 meter long bridge costing over Rs. 129 million at Raipur at Khari Shareef in outskirt of Mirpur city late Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan asserted here that his government has taken revolutionary steps and has completed mega developmental projects for the socio economic uplift of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir .

He claimed with full confidence that his party will retain power in Azad Jammu Kashmir by winning the forthcoming AJK Legislative Assembly elections in view of, what he called, tremendous developmental work completed for the wellbeing of the people of the state.

The Prime Minister said the sitting AJK government has taken serious steps to increase revenue of the state and introduced free emergency services in all the hospitals of the state and maintained financial discipline.

Haider said the AJK government has taken responsibility for rehabilitation of orphans and widows and now they would get financial assistance every month like government employees and added that NTS was also introduced to provide jobs to the eligible persons, qualifying the completion test, exam under the National Testing Service

