Rs 24,896 bln allocated for 25 projects of Planning Division

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government on Friday allocated funds amounting to Rs 24.896 billion in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2023-24) for the Planning and Development Division to execute16 ongoing and nine new projects.

According to the budgetary document, the earmarked Rs 9999.455 million for the ongoing schemes, out of which Rs 500 million would be utilized for capacity building and institutional strengthening of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Rs 250 million for Centre of Excellence for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Rs 200 million for CPEC Support Project, Rs 677.390 million for Competitive Grants Programme for Policy-oriented research, Rs100 million for Development Communication Project, Rs 150 million for Integrated Energy Planning, Rs 10 million for National Initiatives for SDGs, Rs 250 million for Strengthening of M/o PDR in IT, Rs 300 million for strengthening of PDR in Monitoring & Evaluation of PSDP Project, Rs 99.600 million for feasibility and construction of Plan House in Administrative Sector, F-5/2, Islamabad, Rs 3042.536 million for Social Sector Accelerator (SSA) for Health, Nutrition, education, Youth & Gender (HNEYG) National Priority Initiatives, Rs 1000 million for Innovation Support Project, Rs 1119.

260 million for Green-Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), Karachi, Rs 1704.040 million for Operationalization of Green Line BRTS and Installation of Integrated Intelligent Transport System Equipment, Rs 499.520 million Re-Construction of Mangho Pir Road from Jam Chakro to Banaras, Karachi (SIDC) and Rs 97.109 million for construction of 200-bed Jinnah Hospital at Kabul, Afghanistan (Liabilities).

Similarly the government reserved Rs14897.171 million for nine news schemes, out of which Rs700 million would be spent for feasibility and construction of PIDE (Campus), at H-11/2, Islamabad, Rs200 million for Policy, Investment and Statistics Support Project (PISSP), Rs 50 million for Judicial Reforms Project (IHC), Rs6747.171 million for Special Development Initiatives for backward/poor district in the country (50:50), Rs 6000 million for Post-Flood Reconstruction Programme: Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan, Rs500 million for National-Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Programme to reduce stunting and other forms of malnutrition, Rs100 million for establishment of Federal SDGs Support Unit, Rs500 million for establishment of Governance Innovation Lab and Rs100 million for change of Base of National Accounts from 2015-16 to 2023-24.