UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 462m Concept Papers To Conserve 6 Monuments In South Punjab, Build New Museum At Harappa

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Rs 462m concept papers to conserve 6 monuments in South Punjab, build new museum at Harappa

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan archaeology department has sent concept papers for conservation and restoration of six monuments in South Punjab and building a new museum at Harappa at a cost of around Rs 462 million, officials said on Tuesday.

Archaeology department Incharge Malik Ghulam Muhammad said that one of the proposals included conservation of centuries old monument, Harrand fort, in district Rajanpur between Suleman Mountain Range and river Indus and involved a cost of around Rs 300 million.

Other monuments included three located in district Muzaffargarh including mausoleum of Tahir Khan Nahar (Rs 10 million), mausoleum of Hazrat Sheikh Ladhu (Rs 12 million), and Rs 10 million for conservation of roofless mausoleum of Hazrat Sheikh Sadan Shaheed locally known as angels' tomb or "Farishton Ka Darbaar" that is decorated with meticulous calligraphy in brickwork on all four sides.

A concept paper necessitates the conservation of Amb temple and fort in Khushab that is stated to be built during in Hindu Shahi period from 7th to 9th centuries CE. The concept paper put the cost on its restoration at around Rs 40 million. Another monument, Shershah Bawli in Mianwali would cost around Rs 10 million and cost of the new museum at Harappa was assessed at around Rs 80 million.

Officials said that they would start preparing PC-1 reports of the projects once these are approved by the competent authority and would be made part of annual development plan of next fiscal year.

/395

Related Topics

Multan Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Malik Ghulam Muhammad Temple Khushab Mianwali Muzaffargarh Rajanpur All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

7 minutes ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

7 minutes ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

23 minutes ago

Love wins after decades passed

31 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Uzbek Ambassador discuss coope ..

52 minutes ago

113,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.