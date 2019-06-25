UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 70 Mln Allocated For CRE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 01:40 PM

Rs 70 mln allocated for CRE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division would spent Rs 70 million for rebuilding Center for Rural Economy (CRE) to improve sustainable and inclusive growth in rural areas.

According to an official, the specific objectives are to reduce rural poverty, improve food security, resilience, social protection, generation of employment in rural areas and reduce rural-urban gaps and migration.

Boosting the export from rural economy,improve sustainability of natural resources and environment in rural areas would also be focused in this programme.

The aim of Center for Rural Economy is to provide quality evidence based policy recommendations associated with all aspects of Pakistan's Rural Economy he added.

To achieve this goal, the following major objectives would be planned to, enhance institutional capacity for analysis of rural economy of of the country, enhancement of researchers and stakeholders capacities, capabilities and acquisition of new skills.

He said encourage evidence-based policies,and reduce working distance between academia and policy makers, and also to improve efficiency, competitiveness, collaboration and funding in socioeconomic policy research.

Related Topics

Pakistan All From Million Employment

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

56 minutes ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

1 hour ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.