Rs 70 mln allocated for CRE

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division would spent Rs 70 million for rebuilding Center for Rural Economy (CRE) to improve sustainable and inclusive growth in rural areas.

According to an official, the specific objectives are to reduce rural poverty, improve food security, resilience, social protection, generation of employment in rural areas and reduce rural-urban gaps and migration.

Boosting the export from rural economy,improve sustainability of natural resources and environment in rural areas would also be focused in this programme.

The aim of Center for Rural Economy is to provide quality evidence based policy recommendations associated with all aspects of Pakistan's Rural Economy he added.

To achieve this goal, the following major objectives would be planned to, enhance institutional capacity for analysis of rural economy of of the country, enhancement of researchers and stakeholders capacities, capabilities and acquisition of new skills.

He said encourage evidence-based policies,and reduce working distance between academia and policy makers, and also to improve efficiency, competitiveness, collaboration and funding in socioeconomic policy research.