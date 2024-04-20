Rs. 777.1m Fine Imposed On 7,457 Power Pilferers
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 08:11 PM
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 7,457 power pilferers during the last 224 days and imposed over Rs. 777.1 million fine on them collectively
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 7,457 power pilferers during the last 224 days and imposed over Rs. 777.1 million fine on them collectively.
Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that over 17.386 million detection units were charged and 7,377 cases were registered over power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 6,105 pilferers, in addition to recovery of Rs. 553.4 million from them.
Giving further details, he said that FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1,763 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.190 million on them under the head of 4315,000 detection units.
In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1294 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.
132.9 million under 3114,000 detection units.
Similarly, 851 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.90.7 million under 2625,000 detection units.
He further said that 1090 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.111.6 million under 2199,000 detection units.
In Mianwali circle, 1924 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.187.5 million for 3962,000 detection units.
The FESCO teams also caught 535 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.63.8 million for 1268,000 detection units, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
DIG takes notice husband, wife murders in Shakirpure
Azma regrets private channel airing baseless news about Punjab CM
Finance minister briefs financial institutions on govt's economic reform initiat ..
Cuthbert earns superb Chelsea slender advantage on Barca
Police kill suspected street criminal in encounter
DCC meeting briefed about performance of all departments
MoU signed to support digital literacy, women empowerment in rural areas
Cleanliness operations commence in Gilgit
RDA issues notices to illegal housing schemes, Park View City Phase II, Baku Cit ..
Body of woman found in Industrial Area
Zahid Khan expresses concern over heavy rainfall damages
Sharjah's Pakistan Social Centre provides relief goods to 500 families
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG takes notice husband, wife murders in Shakirpure2 minutes ago
-
Azma regrets private channel airing baseless news about Punjab CM2 minutes ago
-
Police kill suspected street criminal in encounter4 minutes ago
-
DCC meeting briefed about performance of all departments8 minutes ago
-
MoU signed to support digital literacy, women empowerment in rural areas5 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness operations commence in Gilgit8 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notices to illegal housing schemes, Park View City Phase II, Baku City4 minutes ago
-
Body of woman found in Industrial Area4 minutes ago
-
Business community demands FIA conducted probe against HESCO's overbilling4 minutes ago
-
Zahid Khan expresses concern over heavy rainfall damages4 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 13m outstanding dues paid on orders of Ombudsman Punjab3 minutes ago
-
SNGPL punishes nine consumers for illegal use of meters3 minutes ago