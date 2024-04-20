Open Menu

Rs. 777.1m Fine Imposed On 7,457 Power Pilferers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Rs. 777.1m fine imposed on 7,457 power pilferers

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 7,457 power pilferers during the last 224 days and imposed over Rs. 777.1 million fine on them collectively

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 7,457 power pilferers during the last 224 days and imposed over Rs. 777.1 million fine on them collectively.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that over 17.386 million detection units were charged and 7,377 cases were registered over power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 6,105 pilferers, in addition to recovery of Rs. 553.4 million from them.

Giving further details, he said that FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1,763 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.190 million on them under the head of 4315,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1294 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.

132.9 million under 3114,000 detection units.

Similarly, 851 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.90.7 million under 2625,000 detection units.

He further said that 1090 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.111.6 million under 2199,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 1924 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.187.5 million for 3962,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 535 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.63.8 million for 1268,000 detection units, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali Toba Tek Singh From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

DIG takes notice husband, wife murders in Shakirpu ..

DIG takes notice husband, wife murders in Shakirpure

2 minutes ago
 Azma regrets private channel airing baseless news ..

Azma regrets private channel airing baseless news about Punjab CM

2 minutes ago
 Finance minister briefs financial institutions on ..

Finance minister briefs financial institutions on govt's economic reform initiat ..

4 minutes ago
 Cuthbert earns superb Chelsea slender advantage on ..

Cuthbert earns superb Chelsea slender advantage on Barca

4 minutes ago
 Police kill suspected street criminal in encounter

Police kill suspected street criminal in encounter

4 minutes ago
 DCC meeting briefed about performance of all depar ..

DCC meeting briefed about performance of all departments

8 minutes ago
MoU signed to support digital literacy, women empo ..

MoU signed to support digital literacy, women empowerment in rural areas

5 minutes ago
 Cleanliness operations commence in Gilgit

Cleanliness operations commence in Gilgit

8 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to illegal housing schemes, Par ..

RDA issues notices to illegal housing schemes, Park View City Phase II, Baku Cit ..

4 minutes ago
 Body of woman found in Industrial Area

Body of woman found in Industrial Area

4 minutes ago
 Zahid Khan expresses concern over heavy rainfall d ..

Zahid Khan expresses concern over heavy rainfall damages

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah's Pakistan Social Centre provides relief g ..

Sharjah's Pakistan Social Centre provides relief goods to 500 families

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan