Rs 779.4 Mln Imposed On 7485 Electricity Thieves In Fesco Sargodha Circle
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed on Sunday to have imposed
a fine of Rs 779.4 million on 7,485 electricity thieves during the last seven and a half
months in its region.
FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Sunday that FESCO launched a vigorous
anti-theft drive on the special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during
the last 225 days of the campaign, the teams of company caught 7485 power pilferers
from eight districts of its region including 7034 domestic, 228 commercial, 202 agricultural
and 21 industrial consumers.
The company imposed a total fine of Rs 779.4 million on pilferers under the head of detection
bills of 17.4 million in addition to getting cases registered against 7408 accused. Whereas,
the police arrested 6157 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs 555.3 million, he added.
Giving details, he said the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1770 points in 1st Circle
Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs 190.
8 million on pilferers under the head of 4325,000 million
detection bills.
In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1300 electricity thieves and imposed
a fine of Rs 133.1 million for 3122,000 detection units.
Similarly, 853 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed
down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs 90.9 million under 2534,000 detection units.
He further said that 1094 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they
were imposed a fine of Rs 112.1 million under 2,200,000 detection bills.
In Mianwali Circle, 1931 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were
handed down with a fine of Rs 187.9 million for 3969,000 detection units.
The FESCO teams also caught 537 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they
were fined of Rs 64.3 million for 1282,000 detection units, spokesman added.
