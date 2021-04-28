UrduPoint.com
Rs 900m Released For 97 Development And Multan Landscape Beautification Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :A sum of Rs 900 million has been released for development and beautification of Multan landscape through execution of 97 schemes approved by District Development Committee (DDC) Multan that met here Wednesday with deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that the 97 development schemes would be completed as part of phase-III of community development program and included initiatives for city's uplift and improving its outlook, said an official release.

Additional deputy commissioner headquarters Rana Akhlaq Ahmad Khan, DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Director PHA, Xen highways Humayun Masroor, besides officials of public health engineering (PHE) and irrigation department attended the meeting.

The composition showed 32 highway schemes to be completed at a cost of Rs 412.5 million, 23 schemes of local government involving a cost of Rs 21.9 million, 25 schemes to be completed by PHE at a cost of Rs 164 million, and seventeen (17) schemes to be completed by Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) at a cost of Rs 121.

5 million.

Ali Shahzad said that PHA was going to launch fourteen (14) schemes for city's beautification at a cost of Rs 21.9 million which also included a Rs 3.6 million initiative of planting trees under northern beautification project.

Other city beautification initiatives included a park at Allah Bakhsh colony at a cost of Rs 1.5 million, Rs 10 million would be spent on developing four nurseries at Shah Shams, Qasim fort gardens, Madni nursery and Pervaiz Elahi park nursery. Moreover, developing a green belt along Qasim Bela canal, hanging flower baskets on the metro bus route, and plantation in area near Gulgasht post office was also part of the plan.

DC further stated that Naqshband colony, Ansari Chowk Nawabpur would have carpeted roads while concrete (tough) tile pavement would be developed at twelve union councils including 1, 2, 3, 31, 32, 35, 36, 37, 38, 61, 70 and 81. He ordered in time completion of all schemes without compromising on quality of work and material.

