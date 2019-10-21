Rs 94.79 bln to be spent on 232 schemes under ADP in Faisalabad

Under the Annual Development Programme, Rs 94.7978 billion will be spent on 232 development schemes in Faisalabad district this year

A spokesman of the local administration said Monday that 196 development projects were already ongoing, whereas 36 new schemes would be launched this year and for this purpose Rs 8.6351 billion has been earmarked.

He said that 278 schemes of sui-gas and electricity would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 1.05 billion in various Constituencies of the city.

He said that total 26 road projects were initiated in various rural constituencies of the district with an estimated cost of Rs 507.

2 million and out of them, 9 schemes have so far been completed while 40 percent work on remaining schemes have also been accomplished.

He said that Rs 1.331 billion have been allocated for 489 development schemes of Municipal Corporation, District Council and Municipal Committees under Punjab Municipal Services Program whereas 5 roads projects are being completed with Rs 292.2 million in various rural areas under 'Naya Pakistan, Manzalain Aasan" programme this year.