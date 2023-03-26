Rs 968,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers in fortnight

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 968,000 on shopkeepers for overcharging, hoarding, and got cases registered against five shopkeepers during the last fortnight.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Ashraf, Price Magistrates checked prices at different shops during the last 25 days and found 203 shopkeepers in profiteering and hoardings.

Of whom, cases were registered against 5 shopkeepers and 60 shopkeepers were arrested.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Ashraf directed the price control magistratesto ensure the availability of food items at fixed rates to people in the holy month of Ramzan.