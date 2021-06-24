Rs.55.5 mln earned from vehicles auction: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Government of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa has earned Rs. 55.5 million from the auction of 97 vehicles and 37 motorcycles.

The auction was conducted by the Administration Department at Dabgari Garden, Peshawar under the chairmanship of Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan, chairman provincial auction committee.

The auctioned vehicles have been received from various government departments including district administration, police and excise department.

The minister said so far 91 stages of cars auction have been conducted smoothly that has generated millions of rupees to the provincial government.

"We auctioned off vehicles that were not used by the government and collected millions of revenue in the government treasury and spend it for the welfare of the people," he said.

The Law Minister reviewed the auction by the administration department and expressed satisfaction saying that the auction was being conducted in a clean and transparent manner and people were increasingly participating in the bidding.

He said ccording to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, zero tolerance policy on corruption was being implemented.