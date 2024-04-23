Open Menu

Rs.788.8m Fine Imposed On 7523 Electricity Thieves, 6159 Arrested In 227 Days: FESCO Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.788.8 million on 7523 electricity thieves caught during last 227 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in 8 districts of its region and during 227 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 7523 power pilferers including 7067 domestic, 229 commercial, 204 agricultural and 23 industrial consumers.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.788.8 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 17.6 million in addition to getting cases registered against 7435 accused whereas the police arrested 6159 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.563.2 million, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1778 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.

192.1 million on them under the head of 4353,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1305 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.139.4 million under 3268,000 detection units.

Similarly, 856 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.91.4 million under 2539,000 detection units.

He further said that 1098 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.112.6 million under 2215,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 1939 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.188.5 million for 3980,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 539 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.64.6 million for 1285,000 detection units, spokesman added.

