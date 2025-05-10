Open Menu

Rubio Speaks With Dar; Calls For De-escalation, Direct Pak-India Communication

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday spoke with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and reiterated that Pakistan and India must find ways to de-escalate the current situation.

The US Secretary of State, who also spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, called for re-establishment of direct communication between the two countries to avoid miscalculation.

He also offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

According to a senior official at the Pakistan's foreign ministry, Rubio and DPM Dar discussed the current situation in South Asia following Indian attacks on Pakistan and Pakistan’s response.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact.

