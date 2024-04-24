RWMC carries out cleanliness awareness drive in Girls college

The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Wednesday carried out its cleanliness drive in Govt College for Girls, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed to create awareness among students about cleanliness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Wednesday carried out its cleanliness drive in Govt College for Girls, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed to create awareness among students about cleanliness.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams carried out its campaign to educate the students about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that students could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings neat and clean.

The students were also informed to follow the guiding rules of the company as it would help to make the city beautiful and pollution free.

The communication team also urged the students to gather all wrappers of used candies , or any other food items in their school bags and dispose of them in the trash trollies placed in every nook and cranny of the city.

On the occasion, waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the students to highlight the importance of cleanliness.