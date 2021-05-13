RWMC conducted special cleanliness drive for Eid-ul-Fitr

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Wednesday conducted special cleanliness drive to provide clean and hygienic environment to the citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr by assigning special duties to its sanitary workers after cancellation of their Eid holidays. The Company paid special focus on cleanliness at the graveyards, mosques, Eidgahs and various areas of the city by putting lime powder around it.

The decision was taken following special meeting between Chairman RWMC Col (R) Ajmal Sabir Raja and Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarar on Sunday to review the Eid cleanliness operation and the status of cleanliness condition at mosques, Eidgahs and at the surroundings of graveyards of the city.

The Chairman RWMC had directed the Senior Manager Operations to assign special Eid duties of sanitary workers and conduct mechanical sweeping at all important public points, particularly at the sites of closing Ramazan Bazars in the city to provide neat and clean environment to its residents on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Chairman had directed all the concerned staff to leave no stone unturned in honestly dispensing their duties and warned that strict action would be taken on any kind of negligence in this regard.