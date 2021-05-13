UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RWMC Conducted Special Cleanliness Drive For Eid-ul-Fitr

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

RWMC conducted special cleanliness drive for Eid-ul-Fitr

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Wednesday conducted special cleanliness drive to provide clean and hygienic environment to the citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr by assigning special duties to its sanitary workers after cancellation of their Eid holidays. The Company paid special focus on cleanliness at the graveyards, mosques, Eidgahs and various areas of the city by putting lime powder around it.

The decision was taken following special meeting between Chairman RWMC Col (R) Ajmal Sabir Raja and Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarar on Sunday to review the Eid cleanliness operation and the status of cleanliness condition at mosques, Eidgahs and at the surroundings of graveyards of the city.

The Chairman RWMC had directed the Senior Manager Operations to assign special Eid duties of sanitary workers and conduct mechanical sweeping at all important public points, particularly at the sites of closing Ramazan Bazars in the city to provide neat and clean environment to its residents on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Chairman had directed all the concerned staff to leave no stone unturned in honestly dispensing their duties and warned that strict action would be taken on any kind of negligence in this regard.

Related Topics

Holidays Company Rawalpindi Sunday All

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

7 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

8 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.