RWMC observes anti dengue day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Thursday observed anti dengue day with an aim to create awareness about life-cycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the communication teams carried out mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant in different areas of the district.

They also aired anti dengue messages and precautionary measures on the loudspeaker to sensitize the people to safeguard themselves from the disease.

On the occasion, public was urged to follow the guiding rules of the RWMC and Albayrak as it would help create a healthy environment in the garrison city.

Besides waste bags, pamphlets were also distributed among the general public in a large quality highlighting precautionary measures to curb the fatal disease.

Highlighting the significance of cleanliness and its impacts on human life, the teams appealed the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings and leave no place wet or with stagnant water because it could lead to spread of dengue larvae.

RWMC Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar had directed to speed up the anti-dengue drive and stressed the need to adopting precautionary measures for safety from the virus, the spokesman maintained.