Saadullah Condemns Vandalism During PTI Long March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Saadullah condemns vandalism during PTI long march

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Provincial Additional Secretary Information Saadullah Khattak Friday strongly condemned vandalism by PTI workers during the long march

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Provincial Additional Secretary Information Saadullah Khattak Friday strongly condemned vandalism by PTI workers during the long march.

In a statement issued here, he said that PTI leader Imran Khan wanted to take the country to violence, anarchy and destabilization, adding that in order to run the affairs of the state it was necessary to denounce the politics of PTI.

He said that Imran was a proven incompetent and ineligible person who brought the country's economy at the verge of collapse and bankruptcy due to fail policies.

He said that the supreme institutions of the country including Judiciary should take action against such person especially at this time when the country was facing critical socio-economic challenges.

