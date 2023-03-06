UrduPoint.com

'Safai Nisf Eman' Drive Begins

Published March 06, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):Lahore Waste Management Company on Monday launched "Safai Nisf Eman', a zero waste drive in the city as per the direction of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

According to LWMC sources, the campaign was formally inaugurated at Liberty Roundabout.

In this regard, the LWMC issued a 15-day working plan under which special cleanliness arrangements would be made across the city and all the 274 UCs of the city would be made zero waste.

Talking on the occasion, Caretaker Minister for LG & CD Ibrahim Hassan Murad said the government had taken an initiative to ensure "Zero Waste" across the city to improve and maintain the city aesthetics.

In order to ensure exemplary cleanliness conditions, door-to-door waste collection would be executed followed by cleaning parks, historical places, play grounds, graveyards, commercial markets and bus terminals, he added.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din briefed the minister on the 15-day zero waste campaign and stated that during the drive, special cleanliness activities, besides routine waste collection activities would be ensured.

Special focus of zero waste drive is on 450 open plot clearance, open heaps clearance, scrapping of 70-80 km roads on daily basis, gully grating cleanliness, sweeping, washing and liming of entry and exit points, and sprinkling on roads.

Operations teams, cleaning staff and fleet would remain active in the field tofacilitate the citizens.

