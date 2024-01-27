Open Menu

Safe Blood To Help Prevent Diseases: Dr. Arif Alvi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 06:22 PM

The President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that the prevention measures were needed of the hour to contain diseases in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that the prevention measures were needed of the hour to contain diseases in the country.

While lauding the establishment of a blood bank at Indus Hospital and Health Network and its accreditation from the Association for Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB) in blood banking, he said that the milestone achievement would help prevent diseases with the help of safe blood transfusion.

Dr Arif Alvi, speaking at the accreditation celebration ceremony, said that there were multiple challenges the people were facing including malnutrition, obesity, mental health, and breast cancer.

He said that the patients faced a shortage of safe blood in the country. He urged the donors to put in their efforts to further improve the situation in this regard. The President said that the people avoid donating their organs and this kind of culture has to be modified to go in that (right) direction.

He said that the country had tremendous potential to rise. He advised doctors and health professionals to take part in politics for the best healthcare system.

Dr Alvi said that the country performed well in the times of COVID and the Polio process. It learned to collect data and information to meet challenges.

Highlighting the issue of out-of-school children, he said that two crore and 62 thousand children, which came to 44 per cent, were not going to school. He further said that they were working on a project to use mosques for education purposes with the help of Ulemas. President of the Indus Hospital and Health Network Dr Abdul Bari Khan said that the hospital had achieved a milestone and it was celebrating the (AABB) accreditation.

He said that the Indus hospital was the first hospital in the country, to gain the accreditation of such a level. on the occasion, the President was briefed about the Indus Hospital’s network in the country in detail. He was also informed that three million patients had been provided with safe blood so far.

Earlier, the President Dr Arif Alvi visited the different sections of the Blood Transfusion Services and appreciated the management and philanthropists.

