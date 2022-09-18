UrduPoint.com

Saghar Denounces Crackdown On IIOJK Political Activists, Religious Scholars

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Saghar denounces crackdown on IIOJK political activists, religious scholars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC ), Mehmood Ahmed Saghar said here on Sunday that massive crackdown on political activists and religious scholars under the infamous Public Safety Act was a part of India's clampdown campaign to silence Kashmiris.

In a statement issued here, the APHC convener while citing the arrest of prominent Hurriyat leader Sarjan Barkati and other religious scholars including Maulana Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi, Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed Veri and Abdul Majeed Dar Al Madani said that arresting Kashmiris under notorious laws was an old tactic India has been using to suppress legitimate political voices in Kashmir.

He said that fresh arrest spree was meant to create an atmosphere of fear amongst the Kashmiri people who have refused follow the Indian diktats.

Seeking world human rights bodies urgent attention towards the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, Saghar said that it was high time that the civilized world should break it's silence and play it's much needed role to mitigate the unending sufferings of the Kashmiris inflicted upon them by the Indian occupation authorities.

Saghar also urged the UNHRC to take effective notice of human rights violations in Kashmir and stop the human rights abusing government of India from using antiterrorism laws to suppress democratic dissent in the region.

He said that the racist regime led by Modi has crossed all limits of savagery to suppress dissent in the region.He said that after caging the entire political leadership of Kashmir the RSS influenced government has now started to target social and religious leaders who did not hesitate in calling spade a spade.

Expressing his deep concern over the plight of Kashmiri prisoners, the APHC leader urged international human rights organizations to take effective notice of the matter and help release the Kashmiri prisoners.

He lamented that the families of the Kashmiri prisoners have not been able to meet their beloved ones who have been arrestedbefore and after August 5, 2019 and left to rot in jails far away from theirhomes.

Related Topics

India World Hurriyat Conference August Sunday 2019 National University All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

3 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

12 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

12 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.