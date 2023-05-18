UrduPoint.com

Sajid Amir Sadozai Posted As SSP

May 18, 2023

Sajid Amir Sadozai posted as SSP

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Sajid Amir Sadozai, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan was posted as Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad vice Amjad Ahmed Shaikh transferred.

According to the notification, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh currently posted as SSP Hyderabad was transferred and posted as SSP Shikarpur vice Irfan Ahmed Samo transferred.

Dr Farrukh Raza, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan was transferred and posted as SSP Jamshoro district vice Imran Qureshi transferred.

