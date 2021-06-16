Sanaullah Zehri, Qadir Baloch decide to join PPP

(@fidahassanain)

Both leaders have announced their decision in a meeting with like-minded political leaders, tribal elders and supporter. Zehri was PML-N Balochistan’s chapter President while Qadir Baloch was also an important leader of the same party who had served earlier as a federal minister.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2021) Former Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and former Federal minister retired Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch has decided to join Pakistan Peoples’ Party, the sources said on Wednesday.

They said that Both leaders would join the PPP along with their supporters.

Both leaders made this announcement in a meeting on Tuesday. Sana Ullah Zehri took part in the meeting through a video link. The like-minded political leaders, tribal elders and supporters of Nawab Zehri and Qadir both were also present there.

“We have decided to join PPP,” said Mr Baloch while addressing the meeting participants.

“And this decision is not just our decision but we have consulted like-minded political and tribal friends. The PPP leadership had also sent us invitation,” said the leader.

Zehri said: “We have taken this decision openly with you all as we don’t take decisions in closed drawing rooms,”.

“We first consult our people and like-minded friends,” he added.

It is a serious dent to PML-N as Nawab Zehri was the PML-N’s Balochistan chapter president but he left the party after Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal was preferred on him for Pakistan Democratic Meeting (PDM). Akhtar Mengal had also clearly told the PML-N leadership that he would not participate in PDM meeting if Sana Ullah Zehri was invited to the stage.

Qadir Baloch left the PML-N in protest with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for their narrative about the army chief and country’s armed forces.