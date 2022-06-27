UrduPoint.com

Sanjrani For Accelerating Measures To Curb Polio

Published June 27, 2022

Sanjrani for accelerating measures to curb polio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday underlined the need for accelerating the measures to curb the crippling polio disease.

He said this during a meeting with the World Health Organization (WHO) country representative to Pakistan Dr. Palitha Gunarathna, who called on him here at the Parliament House.

The Chairman Senate said that providing health facilities to the citizens was the top priority of the government.

Sanjrani appreciated the consistent support provided by the WHO for enriching the healthcare system in the country. Expressing concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19 around the world with severe global implications, the chairman apprised Dr Palitha on the steps being taken by the Government of Pakistan to prevent the outbreak.

The WHO Country Representative appreciated the robust and timely response of the Government of Pakistan against the threat of COVID-19, including the screening facilities at airports as well as the establishment of quarantine and isolation centres, which had helped in controlling the pandemic in the country.

He also commended the National Institute of Health (NIH) for setting up quality testing facilities for COVID-19 in a short time.

The chairman senate lauded the work being done by the WHO to help control the spread of COVID-19. Reiterating the Government's commitment to improve the healthcare system in Pakistan, he expressed hope that WHO would continue providing its valuable support and cooperation to Pakistan.

Sanjrani thanked Dr Palitha for his excellent cooperation in providing access to the Coronavirus (Covid 19) vaccine.

