SAPM Calls For Joint Efforts By Govt, Opposition For Country's Interest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 10:20 AM

SAPM calls for joint efforts by govt, opposition for country's interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sheikh Fayyaz-ud-Din on Thursday said that the government and opposition should work together for electoral, economic, political and judicial reforms in the wider interest of the country.

"The judicial system will not reform until the government, the opposition and judiciary won't sit together," he said while talking to the ptv news channel.

While lauding the parliament law unanimously passed by the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure), Bill 2023 aimed at curbing the top judge's suo moto powers in an individual capacity said that these reforms were long-standing demands of the bar associations and civil society.

It was the need of the hour and it would make judicial proceedings more transparent, he said, adding, this bill would empower judges as well.

Replying to a question, he replied that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan was just trying to befool the public by spreading "fake propaganda", adding, Imran Khan need to shun the "politics of confrontation" and sit across the table to settle "issues" through dialogue.

