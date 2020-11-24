SAPM urges PPP leaders to resolve issues of Sindh people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Tuesday urged the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders to resolve the issues of people living in Sindh rather focusing on public meetings.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking good care of the citizen.

He said that policy of smart lock down introduced by the PTI government was acknowledged by world leaders. Criticizing the Opposition parties' double standard, he said arranging public meetings by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), amid COVID-19, pandemic was directly posing threats to lives of common man.

The government, he said had imposed ban on public gatherings for safety and security of the people from spreading virus.

He said that the government would not allow anyone to endanger the life of the citizen.

In reply to a question, the SAPM said that Nawaz Sharif was an absconder and have to face the corruption cases on arrival.