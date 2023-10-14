Open Menu

SAPM Urges Saudi Arabia For Intake Of Over 1 Mln Pakistanis Annually For Saudi Vision 2030

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 02:20 PM

SAPM urges Saudi Arabia for intake of over 1 mln Pakistanis annually for Saudi Vision 2030

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Jawad Sohrab Malik held a meeting with His Excellency, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) here to partake in the emerging manpower opportunities for the Saudi Vision 2030.  

Malik requested the KSA to employ a significant number of workforce from Pakistan for the completion of the Saudi

Vision 2030, said a press release here Saturday.

"Currently, about 5 million Pakistanis proceed to Saudi Arabia annually. There is a real prospect of this figure rising to

over 1 million," he continued. According to him, this mix of skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled manpower from Pakistan

has enabled Saudi Arabia to meet its diverse workforce needs effectively.

 

SAPM underlined Pakistan’s capacity to provide over 1 million persons having varied skills to be employed under the job opportunities created by Saudi Vision 2030, according to which the Saudi economy is diversifying and embracing further areas.

He apprised the Saudis of how our government is building a skilled Labour Force Pool in order to tap the huge potential of our bulging youth in areas of digitization, services, and tourism.

 

The Saudi Ambassador expressed support for the proposal forwarded by Jawad Sohrab Malik on enhancing the share of Pakistan’s manpower resources.

 

Appreciating the dynamic and visionary leadership of the Kingdom, Jawad Sohrab Malik expressed his gratitude to His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, Muhammad Bin Salman for extending his consistent and resolute support for Pakistan on various economic, strategic and bilateral issues.

 

Both sides agreed to launch further deliberations on the prospects of new employment opportunities for Pakistanis in KSA through a forthcoming meeting of SAPM on OP&HRD, Jawad Sohrab Malik, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia with the Labour Minister and other high-ranking officials of the Kingdom.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Saudi Job Resolute Saudi Arabia From Government Share Million Labour Employment

Recent Stories

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

21 minutes ago
 PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

36 minutes ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

51 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

1 hour ago
DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan