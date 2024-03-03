Sarfraz Bugti Reaches Gwadar To Review Situation Caused By Heavy Rains
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM
GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Sunday reached Gwadar to review the situation caused by heavy rains in the coastal city and the measures being taken for the rescue of affected people.
He was accompanied by Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) including Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Ali Madad Jattak, Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, Mir Obaid Girgij and Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan on his one-day visit to Gwadar.
The Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti will also meet the affected families by the recent torrential rains and floods during his maiden official visit to Gwadar.
The Commissioner Makran Division will brief the newly elected Chief Minister of Balochistan regarding the situation caused by recent rains and flood-affected families, the losses, and the steps taken for rescue and relief operation.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti will preside over a high-level meeting on rescue and relief operations in rain-affected areas.
However, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during media talks on Saturday at CM House Quetta announced that the newly elected Chief Minister of Balochistan will visit Gawadar soon after assuming the office, a city severely affected by recent rains, and added: "The Chief Minister will personally assess the situation in Gawadar, conduct a thorough review, and make announcements regarding assistance for the affected people".
