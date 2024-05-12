Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Authorities To Take Strict Action Against Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers.

The Commissioner said that the price of Rotti had been fixed at Rs 15 for Chakwal district.

He informed that the officers had been instructed to reduce the price of Rotti in other districts of the division as well.

All the officers should keep their offices open to facilitate the public, the Commissioner said adding, all the Deputy Commissioners should ensure proper implementation of the good governance program of Chief Minister Punjab.

There is a directive from Chief Minister Punjab to ensure merit as well as punishment process, the Commissioner said.

Engineer Aamir further informed that various indicators were developed to evaluate the performance of the administrative officers in the districts of the division.

The work done by this healthy competition between the districts would provide relief to the people, he added.

All the DCs were directed to visit district headquarters hospital and Assistant Commissioners to visit Tehsil Headquarters at least once a week to review the facilities being provided to patients, he said.

Teacher attendance, missing facilities and student enrollment should also be improved by enabling DMOs to monitor the education system, he instructed. Aamir Khattak ordered the officers of the Municipal Corporation that within the next three days, the street lights should be fully activated across the city.

The Commissioner said that according to the last report, 2200 lights were faulty out of which 1900 had been repaired.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the campaign launched on the directives of the Commissioner against hoarders and profiteers would continue and the administration would take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

