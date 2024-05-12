Governor Directs For Resolving Gas Related Issues Of People Immediately
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday directed the authorities of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) to resolve all the gas related issues being faced by the people immediately.
He issued these directions during a meeting with a delegation of SNGPL department led by its Area Incharge Anwar Khan Ghaznikhel and comprising of Executive Sales Officer Ahmad Nawaz, Barkat Ullah Kundi, Muhammad Haroon and Muhib Ullah Khan.
The governor said the resolution of all gas related issues and public grievances must be ensured in Dera Ismail Khan before the next winter season.
The obstacles in the way of resolving issues including Gas low pressure and extension of gas pipeline to Tehsil headquarters should be removed.
Kundi said that a regional office of the SNGPL would be established in Dera Ismail Khan to facilitate the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides the adjoining districts Bhakkar and Mianwali of Punjab.
Earlier, the delegation gave a briefing to the governor regarding the departmental affairs, on which the governor assured that the problems of the officials of the department would also be resolved.
However, he said, the department should take full care of the citizens. The complaints of people who visit SNGPL office should be addressed immediately be taking care of their self-respect.
APP/akt
