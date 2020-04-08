UrduPoint.com
Sargodha Police Arrest 6 Kite Sellers, Confiscate 2000 Kites

Sargodha Police arrest 6 kite sellers, confiscate 2000 kites

The police here on Wednesday launched an operation and confiscated 2000 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up six kite sellers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The police here on Wednesday launched an operation and confiscated 2000 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up six kite sellers.

According to spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Ammara Ather, teams of various police station of the district have conducted raided in their jurisdiction and confiscated 2000 kites,40 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested six kite seller identified as Bilal , Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Afzal, Bahadar Ali,Zarkaash and Muhammad Imran.

The police registered cases under flying kite act against the accused.

