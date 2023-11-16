Sargodha University workshop explores art and science of taxidermy

The Department of Zoology, University of Sargodha (UoS), organized a two-day training workshop titled "Art of Taxidermy" in collaboration with the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Department of Wildlife, Government of the Punjab on Thursday

The workshop was aimed to bridge the gap between traditional and innovative, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of taxidermy. Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor UoS, and Dr. Shabana Naz, Associate Professor from GCU Faisalabad, attended the workshop as chief guest and keynote speaker respectively, while Prof. Dr. Khalid Mukhtar, Dr. Aima Iram, Dr. Naunain Mehmood and Dr. Iram Inayat managed the event.

The vice chancellor emphasised the importance of such interdisciplinary initiatives that connect academia with practical skills. As the workshop unfolded, it promised to unravel the secrets of taxidermy's industrial evolution, shedding light on the intricate processes that contribute to the preservation of biodiversity in a rapidly changing world.

The workshop also featured eminent speakers including Shahid Iqbal, expert from WWF, and Dr. Misbah Sarwar, deputy director, Wildlife Department, who shared their valuable insights on various aspects of taxidermy, including specimen preparation, skinning, wiring, mounting, fleshing, and biological techniques used to preserve different wild and domestic animals and birds.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Ghulam Yasin presided over the concluding ceremony. He distributed certificates to the participants. He lauded the Department of Zoology for their commendable efforts in grooming students and providing valuable hands-on experiences to them.

Meanwhile, the Institute of food Science and Nutrition (IFSN), University of Sargodha (UoS), organised an awareness walk and seminar in connection with the World Diabetes Day 2023 under the theme of "Know Your Risk, Know Your Response" on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas led the walk, which was attended by Benish Sarwar, Community Nutritionist, Dr. Rana Ahmed Mujtaba, Diabetes Educator, Dr. Mehmood Al Hasan, Director Student Affairs, Professor Dr. Mian Anjum Murtaza Director Institute of Food Science and Nutrition, a large number of students and faculty members.

The events were aimed at creating awareness about significance of understanding diabetes risks and taking proactive actions for a healthier future.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas highlighted the impact of diabetes-related complications and the importance of having access to the right information and care to ensure timely treatment and management. He stressed the need for quick actions to manage and prevent diabetes and pointed out Pakistan's high global ranking in diabetes cases linked to unhealthy eating and lifestyles. He also encouraged students to adopt healthy lifestyle habits in their daily routines.