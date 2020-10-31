Sarwar urges PML-N workers to get rid of anti-state leadership

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday urged the patriotic workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) to get rid of their leadership uttering ant-state remarks for personal gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday urged the patriotic workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) to get rid of their leadership uttering ant-state remarks for personal gains.

"The present leadership of Muslim League is working against national interests and security. All the patriots of Muslim League, whether they are in Parliament, should part their way from such a leadership," he said while talking to media persons after inaugurating development projects in Chak Beli Khan, Rawalpindi.

He said they (PML-N workers) should stay away from such a leadership who talked against the national interests to advance the narrative of India.

Sarwar said Ayaz Sadiq should have not avoided the controversial statement he gave on floor of the parliament, which appeased the Pakistan's arch rival - India.

The minister was of the view that stern action should be taken against all those giving anti-state remarks to malign the state institutions.

Commenting on the prevailing economic condition of the country, the minister admitted that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was facing the biggest challenges of inflation and unemployment.

However, he said, the exports were increasing and the country had started moving on the consistent path of progress and prosperity.

When, he said, the opposition parties felt that the country had come out of the coronavirus threat and the national economy was getting strength, they formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which was nothing but a bunch of 'thieves.' The minister paid tributes to Pakistan Armed Forces for protecting each and every inch of the country by sacrificing their lives.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated a number of development projects including a utility store at Chattha Hathial and gas supply schemes for different villages of Chak Beli Khan.

He said the area would prove to be a model constituency viz-a-viz development projects, adding, provision of basic facilities in all villages would be ensured.

Sarwar regretted that the previous elected representative did nothing for development of the area, despite remaining in power for almost 35 years.

He said the PTI government also focused on providing maximum education and health facilities for benefit of the public, while a Ring Road was being constructed at a cost of Rs 50 billion.