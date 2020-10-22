Sasta Bazars to be established in remote areas: DC Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad Thursday would establish Sasta Bazars in different remote areas of the district as four Sasta Bazar at four Tehsils.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mugees Sanullah expressed these views while visiting Missile Chowk Sasta Bazar.

He further said that Sasta Bazars were established to curb the current wave of artificial price hike of the essential commodities and food items, vegetables, fruits and other items are available in the Bazar cheaper than the market, I would suggest people visit these bazaars to get the benefit, adding Mughees Sanaullah said.

Sasta Bazars were established in Tehsils Abbottabtabad, Havelian, Lower Tanawal and Lora where vegetables, fruits, chicken, wheat flour and other commodities are available at cheaper prices while Utility Stores mobile Vans are also a part of the Bazars to facilitate the customers, adding DC said.

During the visit of the Sasta Bazars Mandian the DC inspected the prices of the commodities and to ensure the provision of vegetables, fruit and other commodities at cheaper prices in the Sasta Bazars, he also inquired from the customers about the prices of goods and quality.

AC Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Javed Bhurwana and AAC III Ameen ul Hasanat also accompanied were also present during the visit.

After strict monitoring of prices and establishing Sasta Bazar the prices of vegetables have been decreased considerably during a couple of days and people of Abbottabad have appreciated the measures to curb the artificial price hike wave.