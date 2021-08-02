UrduPoint.com

Saudi Ambassador Calls On CM Buzdar

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Saudi Ambassador calls on CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Mr Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Islamabad.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation, said a handout issued here on Monday.

The CM said people of Pakistan had a spiritual and warm attachment with Saudi Arabia and they consider it as their second home. He said the people of both countries were weaved in strong bonds of brotherhood and fraternity. It was satisfying that both the countries enjoy historically- important relations and Saudi Arabia had always stood with Pakistan in every hour of trial, he stated.

The Saudi cooperation in the development of Pakistan was praiseworthy, he said and reiterated that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia.

A conducive atmosphere was provided to foreign investors and Saudis could fully benefit from the vast investment opportunities in Punjab, the CM added.

The provincial government would provide every possible facility to the Saudi investors, he said and added that ease of doing business was ensured in Punjab and the wheel of economy had started moving due to business-friendly policies of the PTI government.

The Saudi ambassador appreciated the steps taken for public welfare and the development of social sectors, adding that people of both countries were conjoined in strong relations. Both the countrieshad supported each other as brothers and harmony and cooperation exists in different areas ofbilateral interest, he added.

