Saudi FM’s Visit Positive, Constructive One: FO
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2024 | 04:31 PM
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says during the visit, both sides engaged in a constructive discussions with the objectives of further developing Pakistan-Saudi Arabia economic and strategic partnership.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2024) Pakistan said on Friday that the visit of the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom Saudi Arabia was a positive and constructive one.
At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, during the visit, both sides engaged in a constructive discussions with the objectives of further developing Pakistan-Saudi Arabia economic and strategic partnership.
She said the Saudi side was very encouraged with the proposals which have been made by Pakistan. She hoped the negotiations on the investment projects will be completed very soon.
Describing the recent statement of Indian Minister for External Affairs as unfortunate, the Spokesperson said the Indian leaders are engaged in a belligerent rhetoric in complete disregard of international law and diplomatic norms.
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said these reckless statements should be avoided as these threaten regional peace and security. She said the diplomat should not advocate unlawful actions.
The Spokesperson categorically said that Pakistan is fully prepared to respond to Indian provocations and irresponsible behavior.
We have always acted responsibly despite their repeated provocations.
Giving the historical background of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said India should faithfully implement the United Nations Security Council's resolutions and work for a peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute.
Responding to another question, the spokesperson expressed disappointment over the United Nations Security Council inability to recommend full UN membership for the State of Palestine. She said Pakistan regrets the US decision to veto the draft resolution.
She said time has come for admission of Palestine to the United Nations. She said this will be a step towards correcting the historic injustice, faced by the Palestinian people for over seventy-five years and will affirm their right to self-determination.
The Spokesperson said the people of Palestine have inherent right to live in a sovereign, independent and a contiguous Palestinian State with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.
