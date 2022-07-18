UrduPoint.com

Saudi Railways Transport More Than 1.3 Mln Pilgrims During Hajj Season

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 09:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Saudi Railways Organization said that its planning for Hajj season had been successful, with the Mashaer train service completing 2,228 journeys and transporting 1,350,000 pilgrims.

The Saudi Railway Company said the service for pilgrims, covering nine stations in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, began on the evening of Tarwiyah and continued until the end of the third day of Tashreeq, Arab news reported.

It transported more than 212,000 pilgrims to Arafat in record time, then took nearly 200,000 pilgrims from Arafat to Muzdalifah 90 minutes ahead of schedule, and 248,000 pilgrims from Muzdalifah to Mina, the company said.

The trains carried more than 666,000 pilgrims during the days of Tashreeq from the Mina 1, Mina 2 and Muzdalifah 3 stations to Mina 3 (Jamarat).

The CEO of the Saudi Railway Company, Bashar Al-Malik, said that company's aim was to provide the best possible services for pilgrims.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistics, the Mashaer railway system has resulted in the reduction of 50,000 buses from the roads between the holy sites.

A total of 20 trains, each 300 meters in length and with a capacity of 3,500 people, were put into operation for the duration of the Hajj season.

The Mashaer railway lines opened on November 13, 2010.

