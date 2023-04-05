SC hints to form judicial commission to probe murder of Arshad Sharif

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a written order for the March 17 hearing indicating the formation of a judicial commission due the lack of progress in the investigation of journalist Arshad Sharif's murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a written order for the March 17 hearing indicating the formation of a judicial commission due the lack of progress in the investigation of journalist Arshad Sharif's murder case.

The court order stated that if the court was not satisfied with the investigation, a judicial commission would be constituted.

On the previous hearing of the case, former Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, the lawyer of Arshad Sharif's family, raised objections to the court proceedings and had stated that the Supreme Court could not supervise the JIT's investigation as the Supreme Court could monitor and investigate matters related to fundamental rights.

In its order, the Supreme Court had stated that Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Aamir Rehman informed about mutual legal cooperation and assistance from Kenya and UAE.

According to the additional attorney general, the Kenyan authorities did not respond to mutual legal assistance.

The special JIT constituted on court order had been given another three weeks for investigation from foreign countries and it had been stated that since it was an important matter of fundamental rights, the court could form a judicial commission for investigation.

The Supreme Court in its written order had further stated that Arshad Sharif's murder was a matter of fundamental rights apart from the murder of a senior journalist.

More than five thousand letters were sent to the Supreme Court to investigate the murder of Arshad Sharif.

According to the order, the Supreme Court wanted a free and fair investigation into Arshad Sharif's murder.

Further hearing of the case would be held in April this month.