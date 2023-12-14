SC ruling on military trials a victory of principle, significant for social order: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said the Supreme Court's decision to suspend its verdict of nullifying military trials of civilians, was a victory of principle and significant for the social order.

The prime minister, in an interview with a private television channel (ARY news) said through the court decision the matter had been established principally otherwise the implications of the erosion of state institutions would have been unfathomable.

He thanked the Supreme Court for realizing, appreciating and enunciating the matter considering it very significant for the social order.

Earlier in the day, a six-member Supreme Court bench, in a 5-1 majority verdict, conditionally suspended its October 23 unanimous ruling nullifying military trials of 103 civilians, pending a final judgment.

The prime minister said showing leniency and allowing people to do anything to the state institutions they wanted, would pose an existential threat to the state.

However, he clarified that only the individuals who attacked military installations on May 9 should be tried in the military courts, but not those who held protest demonstrations before the parliament or Supreme Court.

To a question, he underscored his focus on the principle rather than identifying masterminds, leaving such determinations to investigation agencies and the judiciary.

About his visit to DI Khan in the evening to inquire about the health of soldiers injured in a terrorist attack, the prime minister said he was "jolted" by the morale of the injured soldiers and reiterated that Pakistan had already won the war against terrorism.

He said the current situation was linked to Afghan soil, with the presence of terrorists and their leadership in Afghanistan. He emphasized the need to engage with Afghan leadership, seek their commitment, and enhance cooperation for regional stability.

Reiterating his strong stance against negotiating with terrorist groups, he said the negotiations could only be held if the terrorist groups abandon violence.

Addressing the repatriation issue, he clarified that the goal was to send back the undocumented aliens, not to perpetually ban them.

Regarding upcoming elections, Prime Minister Kakar said that so far, he saw no impediment in holding general elections on February 8

Mentioning serious security challenges in Southern KP and Balochistan, he said the electoral activities were however going on being participated by all the parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Regarding the privatization process, he pledged dedicated efforts and said the caretaker government would take the process to the advanced stage where the reversal would be difficult even for the future government.

To another query, the prime minister said he had excellent working relations with the establishment and positive collaboration with the presidency. He commended President Arif Alvi as a decent and educated individual who had been cooperating on state affairs without significant impediments.

Discussing cricket, the prime minister said he had asked the Pakistan Cricket board to diversify cricket and expand it from Lahore and Karachi to other parts with beautiful landscapes like Gwadar and Gilgit Baltistan. Spreading cricket will enhance people's involvement, channelize national sports enthusiasm, and link tourism to create economic activity, he added.

He also called for partnering with Australia, the UK, and other cricketing nations to give a new strategic direction.

He said the government would also make efforts to ensure that all of the PSL contests are played locally in Pakistan.

On the Gaza situation, the prime minister said the two-state solution to Palestine issue was not just his stance but the world's consensus under the Oslo Accord. He questioned the practicality of a one-state solution and advocated for letting Palestinians decide their future.